The 31st WestStar Leadership Program in underway at UT-Martin with 29 members.

The first of eight sessions for the class were held Thursday, and again today in Weakley and Obion County.

Dr. Charley Deal, who is in his 10th year as the WestStar Executive Director, explained the process of selecting the participating members.

Dr. Deal said this years class has a strong make-up of individuals.

With eight sessions scheduled, Dr. Deal said each would present different settings and ideas.

Graduation for the newest WestStar class has been set for June 25th in Jackson.