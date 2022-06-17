WestStar Leadership class to graduate June 21 in Humboldt

The UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2021-22 class Tuesday, June 21, at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt.

A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude the program.

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd is the event’s keynote speaker, and the program’s board of trustees will welcome new graduates.

The program has graduated 886 class members since it was established in 1989. The 900th WestStar graduate will be recognized from among the current class.

The 32nd graduating class includes 30 members from 17 West Tennessee counties.

Each WestStar class is chosen annually by the program’s board of trustees. Selection is based on individual leadership achievements and potential to contribute to West Tennessee’s development.

Class members are selected from all occupations and levels of community and regional involvement. Participants complete eight sessions covering topics in agriculture and transportation, energy and environment, public policy issues, education, and tourism.

In addition to recognizing graduates, several awards will be presented during the program, including the C.P. Boyd Leadership Award chosen by the class and the Jimmy Daniel Make-A-Difference WestStar Leadership Alumni Award.