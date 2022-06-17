June 17, 2022
WestStar Leadership class to graduate June 21 in Humboldt

UT System President Randy Boyd is the keynote speaker for the WestStar Leadership Program graduation June 21 in Humboldt. The 2021-22 WestStar class will graduate at The Venue at Twin Oaks. The event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception followed by dinner at 6:15 and then the graduation ceremony. Boyd (right) is pictured in March with Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley at a WestStar event in Jackson that included members of the current class and WestStar alumni. Beasley is a 2018 WestStar graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UT Martin.

The UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2021-22 class Tuesday, June 21, at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt.

A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude the program.

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd is the event’s keynote speaker, and the program’s board of trustees will welcome new graduates.

The program has graduated 886 class members since it was established in 1989. The 900th WestStar graduate will be recognized from among the current class.

The 32nd graduating class includes 30 members from 17 West Tennessee counties.

Each WestStar class is chosen annually by the program’s board of trustees. Selection is based on individual leadership achievements and potential to contribute to West Tennessee’s development.

Class members are selected from all occupations and levels of community and regional involvement. Participants complete eight sessions covering topics in agriculture and transportation, energy and environment, public policy issues, education, and tourism.

In addition to recognizing graduates, several awards will be presented during the program, including the C.P. Boyd Leadership Award chosen by the class and the Jimmy Daniel Make-A-Difference WestStar Leadership Alumni Award.

