WestStar Leadership Program Graduation Next Week in Martin

The UT-Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2023 class next Tuesday.

The year’s 33rd graduating class included 29 members from seventeen West Tennessee counties, with each selected by the programs board of trustees.

Selection was based on individual leadership achievements and potential to contribute to West Tennessee’s development.

Each class member completed eight sessions, that covered topics such as agriculture and transportation, energy and environment, public policy issues, education and tourism.

Including this year’s class, there have been 946 participants to take part in WestStar since it began in 1989.

Graduation next Tuesday will be held at the Boling University’s Duncan Ballroom starting at 5:30.