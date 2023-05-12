WestStar Leadership to meet Wednesday and Thursday in Henry County

The UT Martin WestStar Leadership class will meet Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 in Paris for its annual “Building Partnerships for West Tennessee and Tourism” session.

The 29-member class, the 33rd in the program’s history, will arrive Wednesday morning at 10:00 at the Krider Performing Arts Center and move to other locations in Paris and Henry County during the two-day visit.

Henry County residents Sam Hutson, Josh Frey, and Michael Sargent are members of this year’s class.

The session will highlight how a new public-private partnership is working in Paris and cover tourism’s importance to the region. Class visits include the Henry County Medical Center, historic downtown Paris, and the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge.

A visit to the late Tennessee Gov. Ned Ray McWherter’s lakeside residence is also scheduled.

Among the program speakers scheduled to appear are UT Martin interim chancellor Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, and Paris Mayor Kathy Ray. Other speakers include WestStar co-founder and Tennessee Higher Education Commission interim executive director Dr. Bob Smith, and Bethel University president Dr. Walter Butler.

WestStar is the premier regional leadership program in the state offering leadership development opportunities for individuals who seek to collaborate, lead and serve to bring about positive change in West Tennessee.

Class members are competitively selected from around West Tennessee and include individuals representing business, education and government.

WestStar alumi total 917 since the program was established in 1989.