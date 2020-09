The Westview Chargers improved to (2-0) under Head Coach Jarod Neal after a 44-14 win over Gibson County on Friday.

Coach Neal took us through that game.

Coach Neal gave an update on sophomore lineman Mason Johns, who was injured at Portland in Week 1.

Westview now opens up Region 7 play at McNairy Central Friday night.

Kickoff in Selmer is set for 7:00. Live updates from the Chargers game can be heard on Mix 101.3.