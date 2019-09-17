The Westview Chargers have improved to (4-0) for the first time since 2014 after a 52-16 victory over the Obion Central Rebels Friday night.

With the offense that the Rebels run, it is hard to make a comeback after falling behind, and that is something that Westview Head Coach Matt McConnell alluded to.

The emphasis that Coach McConnell feels has led to the (4-0) start is that his Chargers are playing team-ball, as well as his scout team members giving their full effort during practice. Coach McConnell says that has led to more playing time for a Freshman like Michael Daniels.

Coach McConnell went on to talk about Westview’s first road trip of the season, and likely the biggest game so far, against the Covington Chargers.

Kickoff from Covington is set for 7:00.