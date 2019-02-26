The Westview Chargers defeated Lexington 52-50 Monday night off of a last second, buzzer-beating put back from Lady Chargers senior Ragan Johnson.

After the game, Chargers head coach Brian Haskins told Thunderbolt News how fortunate his team is to still be able to keep battling through this postseason.

After being down 10 points to Lexington, Westview was able to keep playing until the final buzzer to be in position for the win. Coach Haskins said that might not have been the case earlier in the season.

Westview now advances to the Region 7-AA Championship game where they will take on South Side Wednesday night at 7:00 in Dyersburg. Airtime will begin at 6:40 on Mix 101.3.