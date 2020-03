The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Grainger County 43-38 to advance to the semifinal round of the TSSAA Class-AA State Championship.

The Lady Chargers will have the day off Thursday before taking on Upperman High School Friday afternoon at 1:15. Pual Tinkle and Vic Durall will have the pregame live on Mix 101.3 beginning at 12:00 Friday.