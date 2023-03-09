Westview advances to state semifinals with 44-42 win over York Institute

The Westview Lady Chargers are one step closer to the state championship game after a 44-42 quarterfinal win over York Institute Thursday.

Middle Tennessee commit Jada Harrison led Westview with 16 points including two free throws to take the lead and Jillian Brigance added 12 points for the Lady Chargers.

After the game, coach Brian Haskins said…

(AUDIO)

Coach Haskins also praised a few of his players…

(AUDIO)

Westview faces Community Friday night at 6:00 in the Class 2A semifinal. Tipoff is set for 6:00 with airtime at 4:45 on MIX 101.3.