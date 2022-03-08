Westview advances to state semis, faces Alcoa Thursday night

The Westview Lady Chargers will play in the TSSAA Girls State Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year after a 55-29 win Tuesday over Riverside.

Westview will face Alcoa in Thursday night’s semifinal game.

The Lady Chargers were led by McCall Simms with 13 points and Kylee Alexander and Jada Harrison with 11 points each.

Meanwhile, Alcoa advanced in the tournament with a 47-38 win over Westmoreland.

After Westview’s win, Coach Brian Haskins talked about the Lady Chargers’ shooting.

(AUDIO)

Coach Haskins says he and his team appreciate the Charger fans.

(AUDIO)

Westview plays Alcoa in the Class 2A semifinal game at 6:00 Thursday night. Airtime will be at 5:00 on MIX 101.3.

Meanwhile, two other Weakley County teams play Thursday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Dresden will face Van Buren County in the early game at 10:00 and Gleason plays Clay County Thursday afternoon at 1:15.

Airtime will begin at 9:00 on MIX 101.3