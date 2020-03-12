The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Grainger County 43-38 to advance to the semifinal round of the TSSAA Class-AA State Championship.

The Lady Chargers were led once again by freshman-sensation Jada Harrison with 18 points. Seniors Alexis Callins and Tiara Yancy followed up Harrison with 9 and 7 respectively. Tori Rutherford led Grainger County with 13.

After leading 26-13 at the half, Westview found itself in a close game after Grainger took over in the 3rd quarter. Lady Charger head coach Brian Haskins told WCMT Sports what happened late in the second half.

Coach Haskins said he knew Grainger was good enough to go on runs throughout the game, and he says his team was ready when they did.

Coach Haskins went on to praise his team.

Westview will now play Upperman High School from Putnam County located East of Nashville. Coach Haskins told WCMT Sports what he knows about their team.

The Lady Chargers will have the day off Thursday before taking on Upperman Friday afternoon at 1:15. The Lady Bees defeated Gatlinburg Pittman 59-42 in their first round matchup. Paul Tinkle and Vic Durall will have the pregame of the semifinal round of the TSSAA Class-AA State Tournament live on Mix 101.3 beginning at noon Friday.