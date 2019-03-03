Weakly County saw 2 teams find success Saturday night at the Sub-State Sectional games and make their way to Murfreesboro to compete in the TSSAA Basketball State Tournament.

Both Westview and Greenfield girls claimed victory to advance. The Chargers defeated Memphis Mitchell 51 to 43, while the Yellowjackets won over Hillcrest 78 to 55.

Westview head coach Brian Haskins was blown away by both his team and the crowd support. Coach Brian Haskins

Greenfield head coach Willie Trevathan noted that his team had a tough fight and credited the win to the Yellowjackets starting strong. Coach Willie Trevathan

The Girls’ State Championship is slated to begin Wednesday, and you can listen to the Chargers and the Yellowjackets as they compete on the Thunderbolt Radio family of stations.