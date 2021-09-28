Westview and Union City Approach Matchup

The Westview Chargers are now 5-1 on the season after taking a 35-0 victory over Jackson North Side over the weekend. The win marks Westview’s 5th straight, their only loss coming from Peabody in week 2.

On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Coach Jarod Neal said the defense played a big part in the win over North Side.

The Chargers will prepare this week to take on the Union City Golden Tornadoes, who they’ve not faced in over a decade. Coach Neal said despite the opponent, his team will take the same approach for gameday.

The two teams last met in August 2008. Westview took the win in that game 27-14.