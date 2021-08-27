Westview at Peabody

The Westview Chargers will take on the Peabody Golden Tide tonight in Trenton for week 2 of the high school football season. Peabody, the #1 ranked team in the state, enters the game riding a 38-game win streak.

On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Westview coach Jarod Neal gave us his thoughts on what it would take to beat the Tide.

Coach Neal also talked about his team’s secondary.

Join us for Tennessee Pep Weekend at 6 on MIX 101.3, and Paul Tinkle and John Atler for kickoff at 7.