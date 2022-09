Westview Baseball coach Danny Giles is leaving the Chargers program to coach the Bruins at University School of Jackson.

Coach Giles tells Thunderbolt Radio News about taking the USJ coaching position.

(AUDIO)

As for what he feels are his accomplishments with the Westview Chargers program, Coach Giles says…

(AUDIO)

USJ will hold a formal meet-and-greet for Coach Giles Monday afternoon at Overton Stadium.