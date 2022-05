The Westview Chargers baseball team faces Loretto Friday night for a chance to go to the TSSAA Spring Fling state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Coach Danny Giles says he doesn’t know much about Loretto, but knows they’re probably good.

(AUDIO)

There are six seniors on the Chargers team who are missing their high school graduation, but chose to play this game for Westview.

(AUDIO)

Westview plays at Loretto Friday night at 7:00.