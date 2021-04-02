Westview Baseball winners of eight in a row

The Westview Chargers baseball team is one of the top teams in the state having won eight games in a row going into Friday’s game against Halls in the L.H. Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City.

Coach Danny Giles tells Thunderbolt Radio Sports about the season thus far.

(AUDIO)

Coach Giles credits the team’s pitching for the team’s success.

(AUDIO)

The Chargers’ coach says next week’s schedule will be a challenge.

(AUDIO)

Following this weekend’s L.H. Ladd Baseball Classic in Union City, Westview will host Peabody Monday afternoon at 5:00.