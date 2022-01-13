Westview business students try stock market game

Westview students recently participated in the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game™, an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance.

(From left to right) Michael Collier, Joseph Roupe, Jacob Foltz, Dylan Hutson and Chase Winschel were recognized for their work. They are shown with teacher and FBLA Advisor Kimberly Elliott.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)