The Westview Chargers will travel to Nashville to fill an open date on their football schedule.

School officials say the Chargers will play Nashville Ensworth next Friday night.

The open date came after Bolivar was forced to cancel games for two weeks, due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team.

Ensworth is currently (0-3) and plays in Division II Class-3A.

Ensworth was not ranked in the latest Tennessee Associated Press high school football polls, while Westview was ranked 6th in Class-3A.

Westview principal Jeromy Davidson says tickets to Friday nights game will be sold only on the Westview social media page.