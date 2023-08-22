Westview Chargers look to rebound against Obion Central Rebels

The Westview Chargers look to rebound this week against the Obion Central Rebels following a season-opening 40-34 loss to Dresden Thursday night.

On Saturday’s “Coaches Corner” show, Chargers coach Jarod Neal talked about what he knows about Obion Central and preparing for this week’s game.

(AUDIO)

Coach Neal also talked with Paul Tinkle about the Chargers’ schedule this season.

(AUDIO)

Kickoff for Friday night’s Rebels and Chargers game is at 7:00 at Hardy Graham Stadium. You can hear the game with Russ Barker and Danny Carr beginning at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN.