Cheatham County defeated Westview Saturday in the TSSAA Class AA Girls’ State Championship game 43 to 40.

One of the major deciding factors in the contest was rebounding. The Cubs led in that category 43 to 23. Chargers’ Head Coach Brian Haskins commented on the tough loss. Coach Haskins

The literal silver lining to falling in the hard fought contest is that Westview brings home a much coveted Sliver Ball to Weakley County.