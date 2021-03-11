Westview Defeats Meigs County

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Meigs County 41-30 last night in the first round of the TSSAA Girls’ State tournament. The decisive victory moves them one step closer to the state championship game.

Down 17-15 at the half, Coach Brian Haskins said the team’s offense picked up in the second half.



Ms. Basketball finalist Jada Harrison, who was held to single digits, felt the Lady Charger’s defense played a key role.



Last night’s win means Westview will play Grainger in the semi-final round. Tipoff is set for this Friday at 2:30, airtime 1:00 on MIX 101-3. Grainger defeated Nashville Maplewood 64-37 to advance to the semi-finals.