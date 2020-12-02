The Westview Chargers took two from Union City last night, as the boys won 55-52 on a game-winning three pointer from senior guard Russ Butler.

Quincy Allen scored 18 points, Garner Anderson with 12, Butler scored 12, and Marquez Taylor had nine.

After the game, Westview Head Coach Ed Baker took us through that last play.

Coach Baker says Westview made up for it in the end, but didn’t play well for most of the game.

The Lady Chargers also won the first game of the night 55-27 over Union City led by Jada Harrison’s 18.

Westview girls coach Brian Haskins says the game was won beyond the arc.

Freshman guard scored 12 last night, and Coach Haskins says she can be special.

Westview’s game at Liberty Friday has been postponed, and the Henry County game Saturday night will now be played in Paris. Tipoff is set for 6:00 Saturday night.