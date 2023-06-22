Westview, Dresden softball players earn TSWA All-State honors

Five high school softball players from Weakley County were named to the 2023 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State teams as announced this week.

In Class 1A, Dresden junior Eva Stafford and sophomore Allie Spaulding earned All-State honors. Stafford was recognized as a pitcher, while Spaulding made the list as an infielder.

State champion Westview placed three players on the Class 2A team. Senior Braedyn Hazlewood and sophomores Lakyn Rogers and McCall Sims received the All-State distinction. Hazlewood was honored as a pitcher with Rogers acknowledged as an infielder and Sims named as an outfielder.

Eva Stafford and Braedyn Hazlewood earned the All-State accolade for the second consecutive year.

Other area players making the All-State teams include Hollow Rock-Bruceton’s Keely Williams in Class 1A, McNairy Central’s Lynlee Brown, Chanley Price and Bailee Shelton in Class 3A, and Jackson Christian’s McKinley Arnold in Division II-A.