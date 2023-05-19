State tournament bids on the line for Westview, Dresden softball today
The matchups are set as the Westview and Dresden softball teams compete in the state sectionals today.
Westview’s Lady Chargers (24-10) travel to Summertown in the Class AA bracket with first pitch at noon. The contest is a rematch of last year’s sectional game won by Summertown. Westview is runner-up from Region 6, while Summertown is the Region 5 champion.
In Class A action, the Dresden Lady Lions (18-4) play at Lakeland Prep near Memphis with a start time of 12:30 this afternoon. Dresden is runner-up from Region 7, and Lakeland Prep defeated Memphis Middle College to claim the Region 8 championship Thursday.
Today’s sectional winners advance to the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro. Dresden is vying for a second consecutive trip to state, while Westview looks to return for the first time since 2010.