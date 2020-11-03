The Westview Chargers fell to Milan 29-6 Friday night, as Milan remained unbeaten among Region 7-3A teams.

On Saturday’s Coaches’ Corner, Chargers Coach Jarod Neal says he was glad to see some fight in his players.

Coach Neal gave an update on Westview’s Javion Goins.

Coach Neal says Charger punter Jackson Abel was the “MVP” for Westview Friday night.

The first-year head coach gave us insight on the Chargers second round matchup with South Gibson.

Westview will have the first round BYE in Region 7, before traveling to South Gibson next Friday night.