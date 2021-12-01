Westview faces Hampton in 2A State Championship

The Westview Chargers are just a few days away from competing in their first state championship game in 20 years.

During a TSSAA press conference Tuesday with statewide members of the media, Westview Coach Jarod Neal talked about bringing back longtime coach Don Coady to the Chargers team and Westview’s offensive play.

(AUDIO)

Coach Neal also talked about what he learned about his team following its Week 2 loss to Peabody early in the season.

(AUDIO)

Westview will face Hampton in the Class 2A State Championship game Saturday afternoon at 2:00, with airtime at 1:30 on MIX 101.3.