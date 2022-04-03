Westview Falls in Dawg Pound Tournament

South Gibson Lady Hornets defeated Westview 3 to 2 to claim the Milan Dawg Pound Softball Championship.

The Lady Chargers were 5 and 2 in the tournament, with both losses coming to South Gibson. Westview falls to 13-6 on the season. McCall Sims led the Lady Chargers at the plate with two hits while fanning six batters.

Westview will play host to Huntingdon on Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but has been moved due to the threat of rain Tuesday. The location of Monday’s game has not yet been determined.