The Westview Chargers fell to (4-3) on the season and (1-2) in region play after a 42-21 loss to South Gibson in Medina Friday night.

Ty Simpson was able to get it going throughout the night offensively for the Chargers. He completed 16 of his 25 passes for 179 yards, 2 touchdown passes, and one interception late in the game. The first of those two scores went to Garner Anderson, who was Simpson’s biggest target Friday. This catch was from 9 yards out.

Simpson’s second touchdown pass went to the opposite corner of the end zone, this time to Braxton Gunter.

The Chargers never gave up, and were able to get on the board again late in the game with Cameron Patrick punching it in from 3 yards out.

South Gibson was led by quarterback Nolan Stidham with 60 yards on his nine carries and two scores. Through the air, Stidham was only 3-for-4 but one of those was a 63-yard catch-and-run to Christian Denton. Dane Harwick was the other force offensively for the Hornets. He had 13 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

South Gibson now sits in first place in Region 7-3A after Covington’s loss to Milan. The Hornets will have the week off before making the trip to Covington.

For the Chargers, they still have one more region game this week before their BYE week. Westview will host Bolivar this Friday.