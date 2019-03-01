The Westview FFA Alumni and Parent Auction and Dinner is tonight in the high school cafeteria.

Tonight’s auction and dinner helps raise funds for the chapter’s travel and competitions.

The dinner features pork chops or grilled chicken, with hash brown casserole, slaw, green beans, corn, dessert, and drink. The cost is $12 dollars for adults or $5 dollars for children 10 and under.

Westview FFA President Rachel Powers says meeting new people and making new friends at competitions is her favorite part of being in the FFA.

Tonight’s dinner and auction begins at 6:00 in the Westview High School cafeteria.