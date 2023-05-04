Westview FFA constructs solar trailer to benefit West Tennessee following disasters

The Westview FFA Chapter presented a solar panel project Wednesday that will aid West Tennessee areas following a disaster.

The idea for the solar panel project began after the December 2021 tornado in Dresden that left many without power for an extended time.

Westview FFA Advisor David Hochreiter tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mr. Hochreiter says the project debuted earlier than they thought it would.

(AUDIO)

The project was constructed entirely by Westview FFA students.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Charlier Hatcher, State Representative Tandy Darby, City of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, newly-appointed Director of Schools Jeff Cupples, and School Board members Steve Vantrease, John Hatler, and Martin Hamlin were on hand for the presentation.