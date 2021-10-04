Westview FFA places; heads to state competition

After placing third in West Tennessee for Livestock Judging, Westview FFA, in its first year competing with sponsor Kyle Rogers, is going to Knoxville in June for the state competition.

Team members include Weston Rowlett, senior; Rebecca Powers, senior; Kinzey Nanney, junior Kaitlyn Brundige, freshman; Abigail Colarullo, junior; Dylan Brundige, sophomore; and Parker Wright, sophomore.

Twenty teams competed in eight judging classes — two beef, two hogs, two sheep, and two goats – at UT Martin.

“It’s all about the kids. If the students feel they’ve learned something & accomplished success, then I’ve done my job,” said Rogers. “I’m thankful for the support we’ve had from community members to give our kids opportunities to practice judging livestock in preparation for this competition. Without that community support, my job would be a lot harder. I’m very proud of these kids and look forward to what they will do at state in June.”

Career and Technical Education Supervisor Lindsey Parham, who oversees the work of agriculture teachers for Weakley County, noted, “We’re very excited to see Westview’s accomplishments with livestock judging and particularly pleased that the students achieved the results against teams with animals readily accessible. With the relative youth of the team, we can look forward to some exciting results in the days ahead.”

Carson Dinning, William Rea, and Isabella Dawson also recently received their state FFA degrees.