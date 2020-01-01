The Westview Chargers placed third in the 55th Annual Martin Lions’ Club Christmas Tournament after defeating Sacred Heart Saturday.

Westview began the tournament with a win over Trigg County, but Chargers’ Coach Ed Baker says a big loss came in an injury to junior guard Russ Butler.

District play for Westview begins next Friday night when the Chargers host Obion Central. Coach Baker gave a little preview of what he expects in District 13-AA this season.

The Chargers will be back in action Friday night in Paris when Westview tips off with Henry County. The boys will tip off after the girls’ game that begins at 6:00. Airtime is set for 5:40 on Mix 101.3.