Westview girls soccer prepped for another postseason run in 2023

Coming off a sectional appearance in 2022, this year’s Westview girls soccer team appears in good form to make another postseason run.

The Lady Chargers finished last season with an 11-3-1 record and won the District 13A and Region 7A championships. In the sectionals, Westview lost to Lakeland Prep 1-0 in double overtime and barely missed what would have been the program’s fifth state tournament appearance.

Despite losing seven players to graduation, the squad returns 13 players from last year’s roster: seniors Wren Adkins, Adyson Diehl, Chloe Peevyhouse, Deborah Shaw and Kate Stroh; juniors Marianne Moore and Hayden Swaim; and sophomores Tessa Anderson, Olivia Garner, Maddie Horton, Harper Jones, Hayden Markowski and Chanler Spendlove.

The Lady Chargers add several newcomers including Ashlee Brent, Cami Carlson, Carson Gibson, Cambry Hatler, Maleigha Hernandez, Judith Rodriguez, Crislyn Warren and Allyssa Williams.

Brandy Spendlove enters her fourth year as head coach.

Westview is slated to participate in a jamboree this Saturday, Aug. 5, at Dyersburg. The regular season begins Aug. 14 as the Lady Chargers host Scotts Hill. The team plays nine home matches this year.

This season, Westview competes in District 12A with Huntingdon, McKenzie and South Fulton.