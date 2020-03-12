The Westview Lady Chargers and Greenfield Lady Jackets will both be playing their semifinal games Friday afternoon in front of a limited crowd at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro after the TSSAA announced Thursday that it’s limiting attendance to players’ immediate family.

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will be in effect for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship games and for next week’s boys’ state tournament games.

Following Greenfield’s 68-40 win over North Greene Thursday, Lady Jackets head coach Willie Trevathan talked with Thunderbolt Radio Sports analyst Vic Durall about playing in front of a small crowd.

Westview will play Upperman Friday afternoon at 1:15 with pregame at noon on MIX 101.3, followed by the pregame for the Greenfield game against Clarkrange with tip-off at 4:30.