Westview Hands 17-6 Loss to Union City in Softball
Union City made some noise with a five-run fifth, but it came after the Lady Tornadoes had fallen behind by a big margin.
Six Union City errors led to eight unearned Martin runs, and the Lady Chargers scored eight times in the third inning.
Mattie Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs for the Twister girls. Bayleigh Long doubled in three runs, Marlee Theobald had two hits and scored a run, and both Emmaline Qualls and Caitlyn Hoffman reached base twice each.
Smith was charged with the pitching setback.
Union City will celebrate Senior Night Friday when Dyersburg visits Hawks-Eddlemon Field.