Westview High School brings home awards from HOSA State Competition

Westview High School HOSA students brought home several State Competition awards last week after competing at the Leadership Conference last week in Knoxville.

In competition with students who had already completed Certified Nursing Assistant [CNA] Training, senior Abbey Buchanan placed at the top, bringing home an impressive first place in Nursing Assisting. Buchanan also received the Barbara James Service Award, a distinction that aims to inspire members to be proactive future health professionals and recognize individual HOSA members who have a commitment to community service in health.

Freshman Ella Hamlin was recognized for competing in the National Issue Exam and received the Barbara James Service Award.

Westview was one of three schools in Tennessee recognized for contributions to the National Service Project. Westview junior Deborah Shaw was the recipient of the distinction on behalf of the Chapter.

Junior Ashlee Carter received the Barbara James Service Award and represented Westview for HOSA Happenings, which is an effort used to inspire members to be proactive future health professionals by communicating the story of their chapter throughout the year through some form of media.

Freshmen students Leah Craddock and Olivia Garner as well as junior students Nastasia Smith and Sara Goad were also recipients of the Barbara James Service Award. Abby Winston, a junior this year, made it to the second round of medical photography.

Other competitors included junior Lexie Jones for Cultural Diversity and Disparities, junior Kiersten Wilson for Clinical Nursing, junior Deborah Shaw for Epidemiology, freshman Olivia Garner for Pharmacology, and freshman Leah Craddock for Extemporaneous Writing.

Program Advisors Carolyn Glover, BSN-RN, and Jessica McGuffin, BSN-RN, believe that Westview High was well represented by the students who attended.

“We are so proud of the hard work of these students. A lot goes into preparing to compete at the State level and our Chapter did very well this year,” said Glover. McGuffin added, “We’d like to thank our school, community, and parents for all their support of the program and help with this event.”

Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster commends the students and faculty for a job well done.

“Congratulations to the students and faculty for their big achievements at HOSA State Competition. A special thanks to the Westview’s HOSA Program Advisors Carolyn Glover and Jessica McGuffin who work tirelessly to support the students in every way they can. We see you and appreciate all that you do,” said Foster.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)