Westview HOSA members place in regional competition

Eleven Westview HOSA students placed in the recent HOSA Regional competition. From back (left to right) Ashlee Carter- 1st place in Physical Therapy; Channing Covington- 1st place in Pharmacy Science; Addy Hall- 2nd place in Behavioral Health; Ena Abad- 3rd place in Cultural Diversities and Disparities; Taylor Davis- 4th place in Pathophysiology Nastasia Smith- 3rd place in Home Health Aide; Natalie Williams- 3rd place in Dental Science; Tabitha Maddox- 4th place in Veterinary Science; Piper Johnson- 5th place in Human Growth and Development; Brandon McCollum- 5th in Pharmacology; Maddie Morrison- recognized for Health Issue Exam.

These students are now eligible to compete in the HOSA State Competition held in Knoxville, TN in person March 28-30, 2022.

Also pictured is Westview student Gloria Hogan who is a HOSA state officer.

Carolyn Glover, who serves as an advisor with Jessica McGuffin, noted, “HOSA’s mission is especially critical when considering the acute shortage of qualified workers for the health care industry. This shortage has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. HOSA Advisors globally are promoting the health professions and ensuring that future health professionals are prepared for college and their health profession of choice!”

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)