Westview HOSA visit Bethel’s PA Program

The Westview Health Science seniors traveled to the Bethel University Physician Assistant Program in Paris to observe and gain hands-on experience.

Kerri Smith, MSPAS, PA-C,ATC -PA Associate Director/Academic Director greeted the group who were then placed in small groups to observe PA students during check offs on Incision and drainage and physical assessments. Students also practiced sterile gloving, injections and accessing the Anatomage table and Oculus Quest anatomy simulator.

Students include: Ahyania Ivory, Peyton Lester, Santana Ligons, Channing Covington, Gloria Hogan, Hannah Harrell, Noelle Ingram, Allison Paschall, Ena Abad, Abbi Woods, Lauren Merritt, Natalie Williams, Abby Gunter, Addy Hall, Advisor Jessica McGuffin BSN-RN, Garner Anderson, Eli Garcia, and not pictured Advisor Carolyn Glover BSN-RN.