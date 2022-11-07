Westview HS Cheer wins state

The Westview High School cheerleaders claimed first place in the TSSAA State Cheer and Dance competition in the non-small tumbling division Saturday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

The Westview cheerleaders are back-to-back state champions in their division. The team hit a “zero deduction” performance. With the win, the Westview Cheerleading team receives a bid to the nationals and will compete at Disney World in February.

The 19-member team includes seniors Katie Butler, Addison Cary, Alexis Jaramillo, Maddie Morrison, and Kinzey Nanney; juniors Selena Hernandez, Lexie Jones, Cate Nanney, Kaylin Pham, and Hailey Rogers; sophomores Emma Cook, Kara Dane, and Marion Norton; and freshmen cheerleaders Payton Leverette, Madison McIver Anaya Patel, Kelsee Skelton, Mari Francis Taylor, and Bentley White.

Coaches are Hillary Shannon, who teaches biology and chemistry, and Kassi Wright, who works as an interventionist at the Martin Elementary School.

The Westview Cheerleaders will be recognized at halftime of the football game.