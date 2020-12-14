Westview High School senior JT Carver will sign his commitment papers with the University of Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday at 2:00 in the high school auditorium.

Wednesday is Early Signing Day and Carver is committing as a Preferred Walk On to the Volunteers program.

Carver will be enrolling at UT in January 2021 and he’ll be immediately eligible to participate in winter and spring drills.

During his career at Westview, Carver scored 191 points in a four-year high school career and was a 5 Star kicker; rated by the two premier national kicking services: Kohl’s and Sailor.

Carver is ranked #14 nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and was a 2019 All-American team for Kickoffs (Kohl’s Kicking and 2019 All-State 1st team by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association.

The kicker was a 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalist and was twice named to the All Region first team.

Wilhoit Kicking and former UT Kicker James Wilhoit says, “I feel he’s one of the top field goal kickers in the country. That’s the great thing about him going to Tennessee, he’s going to be very coachable and do anything the coaches ask him to do.”

Wilhoit adds, “His kickoffs are strong. He’s in the top of his class on kickoffs, but he’s one of the best five or six field goal kickers in the country. That’s where, to continue to be a complete kicker, is going to help him. When it comes to field goals, he’s going to walk in day one and have a chance to compete and help. He’s got a lot of upside, but he’s extremely consistent as well. Tennessee is getting a good one.”

Carver’s accomplishments were just as impressive in the classroom with a 27 ACT and 3.49 GPA while a dual enrollment student with UT Martin.

The media and public are welcome to Carver’s signing event in the Westview auditorium. Masks and social-distancing will be encouraged.