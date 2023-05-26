Westview Lady Chargers capture state softball title
The Westview Lady Chargers are the Class 2A state champions in softball, capturing Weakley County’s first state title in the sport.
Westview defeated Forrest 13-5 in the state championship game Friday afternoon.
The game was highlighted by two grand slams from sophomore McCall Sims, who set a TSSAA record by becoming the first player to hit two grand slams in a state tournament softball game.
The Lady Chargers finish the season with a 29-10 record.