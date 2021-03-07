Westview Lady Chargers Going to the State Tournament

The Westview Lady Chargers have advanced to the TSSAA state tournament for the 9th consecutive time following a 29 to 23 win over Fayette Ware Saturday night.

It marks the 7th consecutive trip to the tournament under Westview Coach Brian Haskins. The Lady Chargers were led in scoring by Miss Basketball Finalist Jada Harrison with 14 points in the low scoring contest. Westview will now play at 7 Wednesday against Meigs County who defeated York Institute 46 to 39.

Since 1995, the Lady Chargers have made 16 trips to the State tournament and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Lady Chargers only state title when Westview won 50 to 49 over Livingston Academy scoring two free throws with seven-tenths of a second on the clock. It also marks the 16th trip to the state tournament by the Lady Chargers.

Also heading to the state girl’s tournament are Trenton and Gibson County. Trenton will open the tournament Wednesday at 1 against Clay County while Gibson County will face North Greene at 2:30.