Westview Lady Chargers see softball season end with 5-2 loss to Summertown

The Westview Lady Chargers softball season ended Friday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to Summertown in the Class 2A Sectional game.

The Lady Chargers scored a run in the top of the first, but saw Summertown bring four across the plate for a 4-1 score at the end of the first.

Both teams would only score one more run throughout the rest of the contest.

Summertown advances to play in the TSSAA Spring Fling state tournament.

Westview ends the season with a 26-12 record.