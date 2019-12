The Westview Lady Chargers are taking part in the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Lady Chargers defeated Norland, Florida 57-53 Thursday, and will play Greensboro Day Friday afternoon at 1:30 Eastern Time for a chance to either play for Third Place or the Championship Saturday.

The Lady Chargers and the caravan of parents and fans are set to begin their trip back to Martin on Sunday.