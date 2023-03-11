Westview Lady Chargers To Play for State Championship

The Westview Lady Chargers look to repeat as the Class 2A State Champions for the first time in school history on Saturday night after defeating Community School 43-27 in the state semi-finals.

The Lady Chargers took the lead early in Friday night’s action and never looked back as they soundly defeated the Community School for a chance to play for a state title on Saturday night. From the tip, the Lady Chargers dominated in this contest shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc to slowly distance themselves from the Vikqueens. Despite creating 6 turnovers and blocking 2 shots, Head Coach Brian Haskins still felt his team had a hard time establishing rhythm in the first half.

Jillian Brigance led the scoring for the Lady Chargers with 16 points and 7 rebounds while Jada Harrison added 14 points and 5 boards in the contest. Coach Haskins had high praise for several of his players after the game.

Saturday night, The Westview Lady Chargers will defend their state title and try to repeat as back-to-back champions when they face off against the McMinn Central Lady Chargers. Join Paul Tinkle, Vic Durall, and John Hatler at 5:00 for the pregame and the tip at 6:00 on Mix 101.3 and online at Mix1013.com.