The Westview Chargers dropped their first game of the season to No. 2 Covington Friday night.

In the tough loss, Westview Coach Jarod Neal says the defense did its part early.

Coach Neal says the offensive line gave the Chargers a chance, including freshman Britton Carver.

Westview will look to bounce back this week as the Chargers host defending Class-A state champion Lake County. Coach Neal says his team will be ready.

Westview will host the Falcons Friday night, a game nominated by the Tennessee Titans as the High School Game of the Week.

Broadcast Friday night begins at 7:00, with kickoff from UTM at 7:30 on Mix 101.3.