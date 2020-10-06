The Westview High School and Martin Middle School bands are hosting a band supper and performance tonight at Westview.

Band Director Mike Tucker tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The band will be serving the barbecue supper from 4:00 until 8:00 with the performances set to begin at 5:30 until around 7:30.

Mr. Tucker says working around COVID-19 with the bands has been a challenge this year.

Tonight’s band supper includes barbecue sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips, and drink for $8 dollars with desserts also available for purchase.