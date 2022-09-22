Westview Names Guymon New Baseball Coach

Westview High School principal Brian Allen has named Scott Guymon as the new baseball coach following the resignation of Danny Giles.

At a meet and greet last night Guymon was introduced to players and parents at the Westview Library and will assume his duties October 3rd

Coach Guymon was most recently the head coach of the Fulton Railroaders. He has coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school level including Union University, Lambuth, Jackson State, and at McNairy Central, Rossview Academy, Haywood County, and most recently West Carroll.

Coach Guymon told WCMT Sports why he came to Westview…

And what does Coach Guymon know about Westview…

Coach Guymon wants everyone to know about him…

Coach Guymon grew up in Collierville and is married to his wife Tammy. They have an adult son.