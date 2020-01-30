Jarod Neal is the new head football coach for the Westview Chargers.

Neal is back in familiar territory in Martin. The former UT Martin quarterback played for the Skyhawks from 2011 to 2015 where he threw for over 3,100 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior season.

The 27-year-old head coach comes to the Chargers from Siegel High School in Murfreesboro where he was the Offensive Coordinator. He also spent time as Quarterbacks Coach and Pass Game Coordinator at Henry County High School.

Coach Neal tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the Chargers program appealed to him.

Neal says he’ll bring energy and excitement to the Chargers football program and coming from an offensive background he says he’s ready to work with quarterback Ty Simpson and the offensive players.

Neal replaces Matt McConnell who left Westview after one season to coach at Camden.

Coach Neal will also teach A+ Lab at Westview.